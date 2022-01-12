Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From the Economic Times: Apple supplier Foxconn says it’s implemented a range of corrective actions and will start bringing back team members gradually to the Sriperumbudur factory, which was shut down last month following a mass food-poisoning incident at the plant’s offsite dormitory facility.

° From AppleInsider: Following carrier criticism and blocking of Apple’s iCloud Private Relay in the U.K., T-Mobile is starting to block the feature in the U.S. for a small number of customers so as to not conflict with its own offerings.

° From iMore: Apple-owned music recognition outfit Shazam has launched a new Google Chrome extension that will allow people to identify songs and listen via Apple Music.

° From 9to5Mac: Developer exposes another multimillion dollar scam app on the App Store.

° From MacRumors: Over the weekend, it was reported that Apple has been testing Swedish language support for Siri on the HomePod mini for at least two months, and now further reports claim that testing is also underway for Danish and Norwegian.

° From MacVoices: In a virtual appearance from the CES show floor, Nancy de Fays, co-founder of Line, shows off three new products. The LINE FRZR is a gaming cooling pad that pumps cold (very cold) air into the laptop, improving performance. The LINESTAND is a vertical charging dock with three pads that keeps your devices on the job while staying fully charged. Finally, the LINECLOUD is a new kind of personal cloud that leverages the storage you already have.

