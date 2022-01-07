“El Deafo,” a three-part animated series for kids and families debuts today on Apple TV+. Based on the No. 1 New York Times best-seller and Newbery Honor-winning graphic memoir, all episodes are now available.

About ‘El Deafo’

Here’s how Apple describes the series: “El Deafo” follows perceptive young Cece (voiced by Finigan) as she loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero. Going to school and making new friends can be tough. Having to do both while wearing a bulky hearing aid on your chest? That takes superpowers! With a little help from her superhero alter ego El Deafo, Cece learns to embrace what makes her extraordinary.

The Apple Original series is executive produced and written by Will McRobb (“The Adventures of Pete & Pete,” “Harriet the Spy”). Author Cece Bell executive produces and narrates the series. “El Deafo” is co-executive produced by Claire Finn for Lighthouse Studios and directed by Gilly Fogg (“Bob the Builder”), with Mike Andrews as composer and featuring original music by Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

