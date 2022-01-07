Apple Fitness+, the fitness and wellness service built entirely around the Apple Watch, is introducing Collections and Time to Run on January 10.

Collections are a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library organized to help users reach a goal, and Time to Run is an audio running experience designed to help users become more consistent and better runners, featuring popular running routes in some of the most notable cities. Also on January 10, Fitness+ will also introduce the third season of Time to Walk featuring guests such as Rebel Wilson, Bernice A. King, and Hasan Minhaj, as well as new Artist Spotlight workouts featuring music from Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and the Beatles.

About Fitness+

Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for US$9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. It’s included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among six family members.

Apple Fitness+ is available to customers in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. It’s available in English with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish. More information is available at apple.com/apple-fitness-plus.

