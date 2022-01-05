Plugable, a computer accessories company, has introduced its latest docking station, the UD-6950PDZ. The company says it’s the first docking station on the market to offer three 4K HDMI Ports andthree 4K DisplayPort ports.

The UD-6950PDZ has enough ports to turn a laptop into a fully accessorized workstation with space for up to three additional 4K displays, Gigabit Ethernet port, an audio jack, six USB 3.0 ports, and 60W charging to the host laptop. It’s compatible with macOS 11 and higher (as well as Windows 10 and 11). Its design includes three DisplayPort ports and three HDMI ports allowing users to mix and match monitors when building their triple display home or work set up.

The specialized chipset with Displaylink technology allows the M1 Mac and other laptops that natively only support one display to add three total screens. The UD-6950PDZ will be available for purchase later this quarter for US$249.

Plugable is also announcing the USB4-HUB3A, a smaller hub. It’s the company’s newest hub to offer three fully functioning USB4/Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB 3.0 port with support for display, data, and charging features.

Through a single connection, the USB4-HUB3A adds three USB4 / Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for two additional 4K displays, 60W host charging, 15W charging for downstream devices and up to 40Gbps transfer speeds, and one USB-A port with up to 10Gbps data transfer speeds. The USB4-HUB3A is available now for $189 with a $15 coupon.

