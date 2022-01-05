Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. has introduced two new Alpine Halo Floating Touchscreen Receivers, the iLX-F511 11-inch Multimedia Receiver and the iLX-F509 9-inch Multimedia Receiver, now with High-Resolution Audio Playback, High-Resolution Display, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The iLX-F511 11-inch Multimedia Receiver and the iLX-F509 9-inch Multimedia Receiver feature High-Resolution Audio Playback to bring out the full potential of music in the vehicle, according to Mike Anderson, vice president and general manager, Brand Business Unit, Alpine Electronics of America. They also include a WXGA High-Resolution Display (1280x720px) for an elevated driving experience, he adds.

Features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in Bluetooth hands-free calling with audio streaming allows access to music, messages, phone calls, and maps on a smartphone via either a wired USB connection or wirelessly. These features are controlled through touch or voice commands with the included external microphone.

What’s more, the iLX-F511 and iLX-F509 features SiriusXM 360L, which combines satellite and streaming content delivery.

The iLX-F511 and iLX-F509 include front and rear camera inputs to add a front or rearview camera (sold separately). The rearview camera includes a distance guide display that overlays guidelines onto the screen for ease when moving in reverse. Multiple camera angles can be viewed with the KCX-C2600B Universal Front and Rear Camera Selector (sold separately).

The iLX-F511 and iLX-F509 will ship in February 2022 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of US$1,199.95 and $999.95 respectively. They’ll be available at Alpine Authorized retailers and at Preferred Online Stores. Installation option

Like this: Like Loading...

Related