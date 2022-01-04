Kensington is introducing a new line of MagPro Elite Privacy Screens for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. They attach to the MacBook Pro frame with magnets.

The folks at Kensington say this is to eliminate the need for potentially damaging adhesives and complex setup processes. Featuring a reversible design that offers matte or glossy viewing options, the privacy screens narrow the field of vision to +/- 30 degrees to keep information on the screen private, and filters out harmful blue light rays by up to 22% to ease eye strain.

Pricing and a release date for the privacy screens haven’t been announced.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related