Apple’s investor relations page says the company’s conference call to discuss first fiscal quarter results is scheduled for Thursday, January 27 at 2:00 p.m.( Pacific).

During last quarter’s financial announcements, CEO Tim Cook said supply constraints caused by chip shortages had cost Apple $6 billion, and the chip shortages. He added that supply issues are also expected to impact Apple’s first quarter earnings results.

