At this week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Sengled, a smart lighting company, previewed Wi-Fi Video-Sync TV Light Strips and other Apple HomeKit compatible products. These lights provide an immersive effect that extends what is showing on your TV to the wall behind it.

The A lights will react to any content, regardless of the source input, including streaming services, gaming systems, traditional cable, and DVDs, matching the colors from different areas of the screen to sections of the LED strips. The video light strips add new functionality to two existing Sengled products: Audio-Sync TV Light Strips and LED Light Bars.

Sengled also to offer two more HomeKit compatible products. One is a new Wi-Fi Outdoor String Light. The product – perfect for outdoor patios, gardens, and other spaces – is 48-feet long and each bulb can be customized to a different color from millions of combinations to help set the perfect mood.

Finally, the company plans to also add a Wi-Fi Portable Lamp. Powered by a rechargeable internal battery, the lamp can be moved easily to wherever lighting is needed, and offers a range of functionality including dimming, color changing, or flickering candlelight effects.

The Singled products are due to ship later this year.

