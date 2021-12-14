Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (via a tweet): says that Apple is reinstating its mask mandate at all U.S. retail stores today due to rising Covid-19 cases (the mandate had been dropped at about half of its stores). The company will also begin limiting store occupancy once again at several locations.

Apple dropped its mask requirement for customers at many of its U.S. retail stores on Friday, Nov. 5, based on declining Covid-19 cases and increased vaccinations. Bloomberg reported at the time that the change will take place beginning at more than 100 of the company’s about 270 stores across the U.S. before gradually expanding to additional stores in the coming days. The mandate was removed at some stores in states including California, Florida, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, New Jersey and Connecticut.

