Satechi is launching a Thunderbolt 4 Dock and two new M1 Adapters. What’s more, they’re available now at Best Buy.

The US$299.99 Thunderbolt 4 Dock was designed for M1 Max MacBook Pro users. It offers 11 ports from a single connection, including three Thunderbolt 4, four USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II card readers, and a 3.5mm audio jack port.

The $149.99 USB-C Multiport MX Adapter provides 4K dual HDMI display support, Gigabit Ethernet connection, fast PD charging, and multitude of data ports including USB-C data, USB-A 3.0 data, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack port.

The $179.99 USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1 features six ports in one adapter. It sports two 4K HDMI ports (60Hz/30Hz), one USB-C PD charging port, one USB-C data port, and two USB-A 3.0 data ports.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related