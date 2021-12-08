In a note to clients, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will release a second generation augmented reality/virtual reality headset. The second gen Apple Glasses (my moniker, not Kuo’s) will also sport a new battery system.

Kuo says: Apple has begun planning for the second-generation AR/MR headset, and the shipment schedule will likely be in 2H24. Improvements for the second generation include the lighter weight, form factor design, battery system, and processor compared to the first model, which will go to mass production in late 4Q22.

Apple Glasses first generation

As for the first generation of Apple Glasses, Kuo thinks will weigh around 300 to 400g and that it will be able to “seamlessly switch between AR and VR to provide an innovative headset experience.”

When will it launch? In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple will be introduce its augmented reality/virtual reality headset (which many have dubbed “Apple Glasses”) next year. He says it will focus on gaming, viewing/listening to media, and communications.

“Gaming should be a strong focus of the machine, especially given that it will have multiple processors, a fan, extremely high resolution displays and its own App Store,” says Gurman. “Look for Apple to position the device as a dream for game developers. Next, media consumption. I expect Apple to work with media partners to create content that can be watched in VR on the device. Third, communications. Look for Animojis and a VR FaceTime-like experience to be the new-age Zoom.”

