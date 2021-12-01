Apple says that, over the past 15 years, Apple customers have played a critical role in (RED)’s fight to end AIDS through support to the Global Fund, which provides critical access to healthcare services in communities most in need in sub-Saharan Africa.

Honoring World AIDS Day

To honor World AIDS Day this year, Apple is offering new ways for customers to learn, engage, and donate — raising funds and awareness to support people on the front lines of both AIDS and COVID-19.

Since 2006, Apple says its customers have helped raise nearly US$270 million to fund prevention, testing, and counseling services for people impacted by HIV/AIDS. Apple-supported grants have enabled care and support services for over 11 million people, provided over 192 million HIV tests, and allowed over 13.8 million people access to lifesaving antiretroviral treatments. In 2020 alone, Apple’s support for (RED) helped prevent over 145,000 HIV-positive mothers from passing the virus on to their babies.

This year, Apple is offering more ways than ever for customers to support (RED) and its critical work through (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories, an Apple Pay donation program, and special service collections.

Apple is offering a range of new (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories this holiday season, including iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED, iPhone 13 mini (PRODUCT)RED, and Apple Watch Series 7 (PRODUCT)RED. A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes directly to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. Through the end of next year, half of the eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases will be redirected to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on the fight to end AIDS.

Donations from new Apple purchases

Now through December 6, Apple is donating $1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store. Every donation will help fund (RED)’s fight against AIDS and COVID-19.

Apple (RED) Watch faces

Starting today, Apple Watch users can show their support for (RED) directly from their wrist with a selection of six Apple Watch faces in red available for download from apple.com/product-red. Once downloaded, these faces can also be shared with other Apple Watch users with Face Sharing. The watch faces pair with the new Apple Watch Series 7 PRODUCT(RED) aluminum case, made from 100 percent recycled aerospace-grade alloy as well as PRODUCT(RED) Braided Solo Loop, Sport Band, and Sport Loop bands.

