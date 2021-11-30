Apple TV’s “CODA” won two Gotham Awards. Emilia Jones took the Breakthrough Performer award for her starring role, which also scored the Outstanding Supporting Performance trophy tonight for Troy Kotsur.

Deadline notes that they mark the first two major awards of the season for the pic Apple Studios acquired back in January at the Sundance Film Festival for an US$25 million.

About the Gotham Awards

The Gotham Independent Film Awards are American film awards, presented annually to the makers of independent films at a ceremony in New York City, the city first nicknamed “Gotham” by native son Washington Irving, in an issue of Salmagundi, published on November 11, 1807

About ‘CODA’

Written and directed by Siân Heder (“Tallulah,” “Little America”), “CODA” was presented in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and went on to be honored with four awards at the festival: the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize.CODA” stars Emilia Jones (“Locke & Key”), Eugenio Derbez (“The Casagrandes”), Troy Kotsur (“The Number 23”), Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (“Vikings”), Daniel Durant (“Switched at Birth”), Amy Forsyth (“Beautiful Boy”), Kevin Chapman (“City on a Hill”) and Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin (“Children of a Lesser God”).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

