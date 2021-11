Apple has announced that its new store, Apple Rosenthaler Strasse, will open soon. However, it didn’t announce a specific opening date.

The store will be located on the popular Rosenthaler Strasse shopping street in Mitte, the historic center of Germany’s capital city.Apple Rosenthaler Strasse will be Apple’s second store in Berlin. All totaled, Apple has 15 retail stores in Germany.

