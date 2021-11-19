Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From Apple Newsroom: Apple’s article says SharePlay powers new ways to stay connected and share experiences in FaceTime.

° From iMore: Apple has asked the Court of Appeal to stay an injunction passed down against the company in the Epic Games trial.

° From 9to5Mac: Kandji, the popular Apple enterprise management and security solution, has announced that it has raised $100 million in Series C funding. The valuation puts it at a nearly 10x increase in valuation since its Series A funding round one year ago.

° From KMOV4: A local mother and grandmother tells how her Apple Watch saved her life.

° The Information: Apple CEO Tim Cook wants employees to return to offices on Feb. 1, 2022, to begin a “hybrid work pilot.”

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple has posed a new video in its “Shot on iPhone” series. This one is by Michel Gondry and is dubbed “A Dozen Eggs.”° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Holiday Gift Guide #2 panel of Jeff Gamet, Mark Fuccio, Mike Schmitz and host Chuck Joiner is full of varied picks. See what they want to give, get…or maybe have picked up already for themselves. (Part 1)

