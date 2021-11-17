In a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — researchers at the investment bank Goldman Sachs say shipping times for the 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as iPhone 13 models, are beginning to shrink.

“MacBook Pro lead times remain elevated but have been steadily reducing since the launch on 18 October,” says the note. “What we do believe from the data is that Apple’s supply is gradually catching up to demand for both iPhone and Macs at this point in the cycle.”

