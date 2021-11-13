Another day, another lawsuit. As noted by AppleInsider, a proposed class-action lawsuit claims Apple leveraged its iOS platform to create a closed ecosystem that locked customers into a software aftermarket. This aftermarket is “saddled” by App Store commissions, fees which continue to drive “supracompetetive” profits, the article adds.

The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. As noted by AppleInsider, it claims Apple engages in anticompetitive behavior by limiting iPhone, iPod touch and other iOS devices to its own operating system, forcing developers to accept App Store terms on said operating system, restricting third-party app marketplaces and

Named plaintiffs alleged multiple violations of the Sherman Act and the California Unfair Competition Law, and seek a judgment that would prohibit Apple from selling devices without first obtaining contractual consent to “Apple’s monopolization of and charging of monopoly prices in the iOS apps aftermarket” and “having their iOS Devices locked to accept only apps or purchased from Apple.” Damages and legal fees are also sought. levying a 30% commission on App Store purchases.

