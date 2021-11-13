Yesterday at AFI Fest in Hollywood, Apple Original Films hosted the world premiere of “Swan Song,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, which will debut in select theaters and on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 17.

Attendees of the red carpet event included Ali, who also produces, his co-stars Awkwafina, Nyasha Hatendi, Lee Shorten and Dax Rey, writer/director Benjamin Cleary, producers Rebecca Bourke, Jonathan King, Jacob Perlin and Adam Shulman, and executive producer Shea Kammer.

About ‘Swan Song’

Here’s how ‘Swan Song’ is described: Set in the near future, “Swan Song” is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. “Swan Song” explores how far we will go, and how much we’re willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love.

The genre-bending Apple Original Film is helmed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Cleary (“Stutterer”), from an original screenplay written by Cleary, and produced by Mahershala Ali and Mimi Valdés for Know Wonder; Rebecca Bourke; Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin for Anonymous Content; and Jonathan King for Concordia Studio.

