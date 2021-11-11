Apple TV+ thriller “Emancipation” has rounded out its cast, with Steven Ogg (“Snowpiercer,” “Westworld”), Grant Harvey (“Animal Kingdom,” “The Crossing”), Ronnie Gene Blevins (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “Joe”), Jayson Warner Smith (“The Walking Dead,” “The Birth of a Nation”), Jabbar Lewis (the upcoming Amazon series “The Terminal List,” “Adventure Force 5”), Michael Luwoye (“The Gifted,” “Prodigal Son”) and Aaron Moten (“Next,” “Disjointed”) signing on, reports Deadline.

Apple acquired Emancipation for US$120 in a bidding war. Here’s how the movie — which will debt on Apple TV+ is described: Will Smith plays Peter, a slave who fled a plantation in Louisiana after he was whipped within an inch of his life. He had to outwit cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on a torturous journey north. There, he joined the Union Army. The thriller is based on Peter’s true story and was inspired by the haunting photo of his bare back, scarred from the brutal whipping. The image, which came to be known as “The Scourged Back,” was published by The Independent in May 1863 and then in the Harper’s Weekly. It became indisputable proof of the barbarity of slavery in America, solidified the cause of abolitionists and prompted many free Blacks to join the Union Army.

