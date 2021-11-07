The Season 2 finale of “Ted Lasso” was strong enough to push Apple TV+’ Emmy-sweeping comedy series into the top 10 among all subscription video on demand (SVOD) programs, reports Variety.

The Jason Sudeikis-led comedy ranked No. 9 among all SVOD programs put the show on the overall top 10 list at ninth place and fifth place in the SVOD originals category with 507 million minutes.

ABOUT ‘TED LASSO’

In the series, Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. The show also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles joins the cast this season as Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt, and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

ABOUT APPLE TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.1

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

