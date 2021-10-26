A new report says that 30.59% of SMEs (small to medium enterprises) in the U.S. and 2186% of those in the UK use Macs.

In 2021, IT spending on enterprise software is expected to amount to around US$599 billion worldwide, with year-on-year growth exceeding 10 percent, the enterprise software market is the fastest-growing segment in the IT industry, according to Setapp, Macpaw’s app subscription service.

The Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) Tools Report 2021looks into the relationship of small and medium-sized businesses employees in the US and UK with enterprise software — how they access it, which apps are on their go-to list, and whether they are happy with software they use on different devices and verticals. Key takeaways from the report:

Sixty-five percent of the SME employees in the US and 75% of employees in the UK use a Windows computer at work.

Thirty-nine percent of the employees choose apps for work from the company’s “internal app store.”

50% of the enterprises in the US and UK use Microsoft apps for team communication/ collaboration.

25% of the SME employees on both continents feel overwhelmed by the number of apps.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related