An issue I face is keeping track of my Apple Pencil. Sure, it attaches magnetically (and charges) to the tablet. However, it’s easy for the Pencil to become dislodged. Or it would be without CoverBuddy.

This US$49.99 Switheasy protective cover case has a built-in Apple Pencil holder that doesn’t impede the magnetic attachment and charging. You can attach the slim case to the iPad and still attach the set-up to an Apple Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio thanks to smart connector pass-through technology.

As you’d expect, you still have access to all the functions/buttons of your Apple tablet. Yes, the CoverBuddy does add a bit of extra weight, but it’s almost negligible.

The CoverBuddy is available in versions for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2012), iPad Pro 11-inch (2018-2021) and iPad Air 10.9-inch (2020).

