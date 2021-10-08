As noted by AppleInsider, Apple is adjusting how it sells AppleCare+ in Australia, “likely in response to new consumer law in the country.”

As noted by the tech giant’s Australian AppleCare Products website: Buy AppleCare+ within 60 days of your purchase. If you received 7-Day Complimentary coverage with your new [device], you will be able to purchase AppleCare+ after this coverage has expired.

The complimentary coverage is automatically included with the purchase of a qualifying new Apple product. This covers any new Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod mini, and more.

