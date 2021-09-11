Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From MacRumors: Several Apple products, including recently launched devices, are currently experiencing delayed shipping times, a possible sign that the ongoing chip shortage could be more significantly impacting Apple and its products. °

° ° From iDropNews: Lawyers are considering a class-action lawsuit regarding M1 MacBook’s cracking screens.

° From Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman: Apple will start selling all 24-inch M1 iMac colors in retail stores. Yellow, orange, and purple were previously available only online.

° From AppleInsider: pple in a statement said Epic is welcome to return to the App Store when it agrees to “play by the same rules as everyone else,” terms to which the developer has not yet agreed.

° From MacStories: Apple has rolled out an updated version of its Maps in Italy.

° From iMore: Apple has added the 16GB fifth-generation iPod touch, released in 2013, to its list of obsolete products.

