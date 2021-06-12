Since Steve and I can’t cover everything, occasionally we’ll direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° As noted by MacRumors, As part of its annual survey given to developers at the end of WWDC, Apple is asking community members whether, following two years of the conference behind held in a digital format, they would be open to attending an in-person conference.

° Apple Tower Theater, Apple’s latest retail store in Los Angeles, will open on Thursday, June 24.

° Nashville Chatter Class says it’s discovered a new Russian-language regulatory filing in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database that hints at upcoming iPhone 13 models.

° While investigating leaks of classified info during the Trump administration, the Justice Department seized records from Apple for metadata of House Intelligence Committee members, their aides and family members, reports The New York Times.

° From AppleInsider: the New York State Senate has voted to pass right to repair legislation that could force Apple and other companies to make it easier for customers and repair shops to fix their devices.

° In a note to clients — as noted by 9to5Mac — the Webush investment firm says a“cold tech war” between the U.S. and China could still leave Apple in the firing line, argues Wedbush, even after the Biden administration rolled back some of the Trump-era policies.

° Apple has posted a behind-the-scenes look at season two of its Apple TV+ series, “Home Before Dark.”

° David Ginsburg, Kelly Guimont, Jay Miller, Frank Petrie, Jim Rea, Guy Serle, Jeff Gamet, Brittany Smith, Patrice Brend’amour, and host Chuck Joiner take on more announcements from the WWDC Keynote in a MacVoices Live! discussion. This time, they cover Live Text, SharePlay, and the AirPods new Conversation Boost.

