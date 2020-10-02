Zevrix Solutions has released Output Factory Server 3, an upgrade to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

Output Factory Server automates printing and exporting from InDesign with hot folders processing. Version 3 incorporates another Zevrix product for InDesign, LinkOptimizer, directly into Output Factory Server, which lets InDesign workgroups automate their image workflows and combine them with PDF, print, EPUB other output formats.

Output Factory Server 3 with built-in LinkOptimizer Server can be purchased from the Zevrix website for US$699.95. A demo is available for download. The upgrade cost is $350 for the licensed users of earlier Output Factory Server versions and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.13 or later and Adobe InDesign CC 2019-2020.

Like this: Like Loading...