To help amplify efficiency and productivity in offices and homes, Epson today released five new high-performance WorkForce Pro inkjet printers – the WorkForce Pro WF-3820, WF-4820, WF-4830, WF-7820 and WF-7840.

“There’s no denying the challenges we all faced when transitioning to work – and now school – from home full time,” said Haol Yao, product manager, consumer inkjet, Epson America, Inc. “As packed households double as home offices and classrooms, the need for accessible, fast, and reliable printing is more apparent than ever. Epson’s latest WorkForce Pro solutions bring technology and design together for a combination of speed, print quality and reliability to meet the needs of business professionals and distance learning students alike.”

Powered by state-of-the-art PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, the new WorkForce Pro models bring a new level of productivity to home offices with high-speed printing and fast first-page-out. Equipped with vivid DURABrite® Ultra instant-dry pigment inks, these WorkForce Pro printers are made for high-volume, high-precision printing.

The new WorkForce Pro lineup includes two wide-format solutions – the WF-7820 and WF-7840 – capable of printing documents and presentations up to 13”x19” to tackle a variety of tasks. These solutions consistently deliver sharp, professional-quality prints, allowing users to experience the power of high-performance business printing whether in the office or working remotely.

Designed for business, but also perfect for home office and school workflows, these easy-to-use solutions include auto two-sided printing, large touchscreen display panels, up to 50-page auto document feeder, and convenient wireless setup from smartphones and mobile devices.2 Compatible with the all-new Epson Smart Panel app, these WorkForce Pro printers pair with mobile devices for PC-free printing, copying and scanning. The latest WorkForce Pro models also feature Epson ScanSmart, which supports easy scanning and editing of important work and school documents with a user-friendly interface to instantly digitize and upload work for sharing and submitting.

The new WorkForce Pro WF-3820, WF-4820, WF-4830, WF-7820, and WF-7840 offer a variety of features for enhanced convenience and efficiency.

The WorkForce Pro WF-3820 (US$149.99), WorkForce Pro WF-4820 ($179.99 MSRP), WorkForce Pro WF-4830 ($199.99 MSRP), WorkForce Pro WF-7820 ($249.99 MSRP), and WorkForce Pro WF-7840 ($299.99 MSRP) are now available through major retailers nationwide and on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com).

Like this: Like Loading...