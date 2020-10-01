Arizona’s Senior Service Expo has opened its virtual doors for the public to register today. People can sign up at www.seniorserviceexpo.com, and for the first 1000 people, attendance for the 100% online livestreamed event is free.

“This is the perfect event for seniors and caregivers who are sick of being stuck at home,” says Expo Production Manager Benjamin Freedman. “In a time when many other senior events have been cancelled, this is a wonderful opportunity come together, learn, have fun, and win prizes, all without leaving the comfort of your home.”

The Expo features two full days of livestreamed sessions on topics such as healthcare, senior living, financial and legal services, medical equipment, real estate topics, and more. Prizes and giveaways will be plentiful, including a free iPad and Amazon Gift Cards being drawn every hour.

