LivePerson, Inc., which specializes in conversational AI, has launched Performance Optimizer, an AI-powered tool for brands to measure and manage the health of their conversational operations.

Performance Optimizer empowers brands to do all of the following in one self-service dashboard:

Measure critical key performance indicators (KPIs) for conversational experiences;

Use AI to automatically assess performance and provide actionable insights

Track conversational performance against internal targets and industry benchmarks

Deliver executive reporting data with clear recommendations for improvement.

Performance Optimizer is an element of LivePerson’s iConversational Cloud platform, where hundreds of the world’s largest brands build and run AI-powered automations over messaging channels such as SMS, WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Google RCS, and native messaging on brand websites and mobile apps. It works in tandem with the Conversational Cloud’s Intent Manager, which lets brands understand what consumers want, then take action to respond, and Conversation Builder, which empowers users to automate conversations at scale.

