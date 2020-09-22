Econ Technologies has rolled out ChronoSync 4.9.11 and ChronoAgent 1.9.8.

ChronoSync is the multipurpose Mac app for local and cloud backup, bootable backup, and folder synchronizing. Version 4.9.11 of ChronoSync also marks the release of initial support for macOS Big Sur. Although Bootable Backups of Big Sur aren’t currently supported, all other ChronoSync operations work well under the new Beta macOS 11. This is a free update for all existing ChronoSync and ChronoAgent users. For new users the cost is US$49.99.

ChronoAgent,a companion app to ChronoSync, runs on the destination Mac and connects directly to ChronoSync on the source Mac. Full working trial licenses are available or purchase ChronoAgent for $14.99. The ChronoSync to ChronoAgent connection provides a direct and encrypted connection and offers a way to establish a connection between two Macs to transfer files.

