EZVIZ has launched the C6CN Pro Full HD Indoor Pan/Tilt Security Cam. With full HD 1080p video, a 360° field of view, smart AI auto tracking, H.265 video compression and two way talk, it’s designed to help homeowners keep track of activity within the home, keeping valuables, family and pets safe and secure.

It’s available for US$59.99 from the EZVIZ website with availability in retail from late September.

The C6CN Pro allows users to keep tabs on every corner with just one camera. Its expansive 360-degree field-of-view ensures full coverage, so nothing is missed and this full HD Wi-Fi pan-tilt camera has a vertical rotation up from 120° down to 15° and horizontally of 340°. No blind spots to be concerned about.

The C6CN Pro camera uses sensor-based True-WDR technology to eliminate over-exposure or underexposure in high-contrast scenes. With a dynamic range of up to 65 dB, the camera delivers evenly-lit images from dawn to dusk including night vision of up to 10 meters. Additionally, the camera’s f/1.6 aperture is a game-changer for a smart home camera. With more light filtering in the lens, the camera renders brilliant images with superb sharpness.

Use the image flipping feature to place it on a shelf or fix it to a wall or ceiling or use the included screw-in mounting with the camera for maximum adaptability. The Pan/Tilt cam can be connected to a home network either wired or wirelessly with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi.

Powered by a new and advanced AI chip with computing capability, the upgraded C6CN Pro detects and tracks the contour of human bodies and will automatically track its motion whilst alerting users with an image in real-time. This makes it capable of capturing any intruders in the act. This can be changed in settings for pet owners to keep an eye on the family pet and even to ensure the children aren’t getting up to any mischief.

Users also have the ability to get a closer look at what is happening with the 8x Digital Zoom function which can be accessed in the accompanying app, whilst the two way talk function in the app allows users to converse live with the people it has detected in the property. It also allows for privacy as, with one tap of the EZVIZ App on a mobile device, the privacy shutter allows users to turn the lens off whenever they desire.

Another feature of the C6CN Pro is the H.265 video compression technology, achieving better video quality with only half the bandwidth and half the storage space of the previous H.264 video compression standard. These storage options include a built-in MicroSD card slot that can store up to 256 GB of recorded footage and images or the EZVIZ Encrypted Cloud for additional back-up which now includes Home and Standard plans which can store up to 30 days of video history. With the EZVIZ App and EZVIZ Studio Software, users can also capture, save, protect, and share what’s valuable to them. More information on the Cloud options are available here.

The data transmission between the camera and the EZVIZ Cloud is encrypted from end to end using AES 128 bit encryption, TLS encryption protocol and multiple authentication steps. EZVIZ also received the ISO/IEC 29151:2017 certification for its personally identifiable information (PII) protection on Feb 2020, by DNV GL, an international certification authority.

