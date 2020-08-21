Zevrix Solutions has announced the public beta release of LinkOptimizer Server, a hot folder version of company’s image workflow solution for Adobe InDesign.

LinkOptimizer automates complex image manipulation tasks and allows users to reduce the size of InDesign links, save processing time and decrease production costs. The new server version can serve unlimited users via hot folders on a network and combine LinkOptimizer processing with standard output targets such as PDF, EPUB and other formats.

Output Factory Server 3 public beta with built-in LinkOptimizer can be downloaded from the Zevrix website. Qualified beta testers will receive a 50% discount to purchase either a new license of the product or upgrade from earlier versions. Users who purchased the current stable release of Output Factory Sever after April 1, 2020, will receive a free upgrade to the new version.

A demo is available for download. The software requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign CS5-2020.

Like this: Like Loading...