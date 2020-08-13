Zyter —a digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today the availability of the Zyter COVID-19 Suite, consisting of four integrated digital screening, thermal imaging, contact tracing and monitoring tools to help organizations keep personnel safe from spreading the COVID-19 virus in their work environment.

Also available as stand-alone solutions, each component of the suite is available now. They can be deployed in hospitals, healthcare settings, office buildings, stadiums, across school campuses, retail distribution centers, enterprise offices, and any organization in which large groups of people are in close proximity.

Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, says the Zyter COVID-19 Suite integrates smart digital technologies to ensure the safety of enterprise premises through: digital self-assessment health surveys on mobile devices; thermal mass temperature screening and alerts; Bluetooth-enabled contact tracing; and continuous real-time monitoring on a cloud-based portal.

The four components of the Zyter COVID-19 Suite are designed to work together to provide an organization with a comprehensive strategy for reducing the risk of COVID-19. Go to https://www.zyter.com/covid-19/ for more info.

