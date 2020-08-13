edHelper, a provider of education resources, is offering free distance learning resource to aid teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

edHelper provides a place where online learning games are offered with relevant math workbooks. These workbooks can help students develop the critical thinking skills needed to learn new math concepts. They can practice their new skills by playing a relevant math game online, eliminating the need for parents and teachers to search for games that match the skills being taught.

Unlike other online math games that must be downloaded with an app and played on a tablet or a cell phone, edHelper’s distance-learning games can be accessed immediately on any computer and played right away through the Let’s Play app. Kids can practice math online at https://www.edhelper.com/math-games.htm, or they can use the free iPhone/iPad edHelper app to practice math skills.

Like this: Like Loading...