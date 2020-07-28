Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global smartphone applications processor (AP) market grew 6% in revenue terms to $4.7 billion in quarter one of 2020, according to Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) service report, “Smartphone Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q1 2020: Revenue up 6 Percent Despite Covid-19.”

According to this research report from Strategy Analytics, Qualcomm, HiSilicon, Apple, Samsung LSI and MediaTek captured the top-five revenue share spots in the global smartphone applications processor (AP) market in quarter one of 2020. Qualcomm maintained its lead of the smartphone AP market with a 40% revenue share, followed by HiSilicon with 20%, and Apple with 15%.

“Qualcomm’s 5G-centric flagship smartphone AP Snapdragon 865 and its 5G SoCs Snapdragon 765/G were off to a great start and featured in multiple high volume smartphones from top smartphone manufacturers,” Sravan Kundojjala, associate director at Strategy Analytics, commented. “Strategy Analytics estimates that 5G-attached APs accounted for over 20 percent of Qualcomm’s total smartphone AP shipments in Q1 2020. Qualcomm, however, faced stiff competition in both 4G and 5G smartphones in Q1 2020.

