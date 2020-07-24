CS Odessa has announced a new Mass Media Infographics item in the Business Infographics Area of the ConceptDraw Solutions.

The solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM is comprised of examples and libraries of scalable vector images that allow mass media professionals to visualize social information and advertising messages. Mass Media Infographics solution contains seven libraries of vector stencils for design elements of diagrams, charts, maps, pictures, and typography. It can be used to create infographics to present advertisements, news, facts, statistics, and other data.

ConceptDraw DIAGRAM can exchange documents with Microsoft Visio. It can open and save files that can be used by Visio (VSD, VDX, and VSDX documents) users. It retails for US$199 per end user license and is compatible with macOS 10.13 and later.

The suite of three products found in ConceptDraw OFFICE 6 is designed for knowledge workers, project managers, managers, and academics and retails for $499 per end user license.

