Cisdem has released Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac 5.2.0. The new version optimizes the scanning feature, with speed improved and Photos app launch canceled.

Duplicate Finder is a tool to detect and find duplicate files including similar images from the internal or external drive. It can remove duplicate files from different file types like photos, videos, music, documents, etc. while keeping super-fast working speed and high accuracy. Once scan finishes, there are three preview modes to help you compare duplicates.

Users can get a lifetime license of Cisdem Duplicate Finder for US$29.99 and enjoy free lifetime upgrades. A demo is available for download at the Cisdem website.

