Apple says it’s working to remove and replace non-inclusive language across its developer ecosystem, including within Xcode, platform application programming interfaces (APIs), documentation, and open source projects.

These changes began on June 22 with the beta software and developer documentation released at WWDC20 moving to terms such as allow list and deny list, and main as the default SCM branch in Xcode 12. An updated Apple Style Guide reflects these and other changes.

Apple says developer APIs with exclusionary terms will be deprecated as the company introduces replacements across internal codebases, public APIs, and open source projects, such as WebKit and Swift. Apple says its strongly “encourages you to closely monitor deprecation warnings across your codebases and to proactively move to the latest APIs available in the platform SDKs.”

