Qubyx Software Technologies says its Qubyx PerfectLum 4.0 Software & 27-inch Retina 5K Apple iMac display bundle has received FDA 501(k) clearance as a medical device. This is the first iMac diagnostic medical display to be offered to healthcare institutions.

PerfectLum 4.0 by QUBYX is a professional calibration and quality assurance software designed to enhance the performance of any monitor per the key standards of medical imaging. It features DICOM-compliance and professional standards, including New York Primary Diagnostic Monitor Guideline (NYPDM), AAPM TG18, DIN 6868-57, DIN 6868-157, JESRA X-0093, IEC 62563-1 and ACR.

Shareden Imaging Solutions (SIS), the North American distributor and technical support provider for Qubyx PerfectLum 4 Software solutions, will distribute, resell and support the new PerfectLum Software and Apple iMac Diagnostic Medical Display bundle. The 27-inch Retina 5K Apple iMac display with Qubyx PerfectLum 4.0 displays and views medical images for review and analysis. With the bundled PerfectLum application, the iMac calibrates to DICOM GSDF and verifies its conformance.

