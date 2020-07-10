AweRay, an international remote desktop service provider, has released an updated version of AweSun that supports macOS in the US and worldwide.

Since its initial launch, AweSun solutions for remote desktop have already covered Windows, iOS and Android devices. And now, its support for macOS achieves the goal of cross-platform connections. You can download AweSun for macOS here.

AweSun Remote Desktop enables people to connect to remote work computer, from a home computer, iPad, or iPhone. Including all the features the free version provides, the upgraded Pro Version enables users to perform Remote CMD and access to the remote camera. The Pro Version costs US$9 per three devices per month.

