OWC has released SoftRAID Lite and Lite XT for Windows.

This is the first time SoftRAID is available for Windows users for US$49.99, who now have a cross-platform solution and can share RAID volumes between OSes. Users who have previously purchased SoftRAID 5 Lite XT with their OWC solution will receive this Windows edition for free. Also, a demo is available for download.

SoftRAID is RAID software platform that maximizes drive capacity, offers faster performance, and protects against data loss. The folks at OWC says that new licensing of SoftRAID now enables an unlicensed version of SoftRAID to still read/write RAID volumes, making it easier to move them between different computers and locations.

Like this: Like Loading...