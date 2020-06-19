CS Odessa has rolled out a new Medical Virology solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM.

The add-on is designed to make documenting medical and epidemiological situation for professionals of any drawing level easier. It allows users to assemble any microbiology process, build medical instructional documents, enhance the microbiology and immunology education experience, and explain complex medical information in a straightforward manner.

The Medical Virology libraries and examples are available for US$49 to users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v13 and ConceptDraw OFFICE v6. ConceptDraw DIAGRAM, which can exchange documents with Microsoft Visio. DIGRAM retails for $199 per end user license.

ConceptDraw OFFICE v6 is the sixth-generation suite of ConceptDraw products that uses InGyre integration technology to share data between its applications, allowing users to switch gears for different tasks more quickly. It includes DIAGRAM v13, MINDMAP v11, PROJECT v10, and various Solutions. The suite is designed for knowledge workers, project managers, managers, and academics. It retails for $499 and can be purchased directly from CS Odessa or its resellers.

