CS Odessa has announced its Politics Infographics Solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM, a new addition to the ConceptDraw Solutions Suite. It’s compatible with macOS 10.13 and higher.

This solution includes collections of examples and libraries of vector images that support many professional ways to represent political information at a glance. It contains eight libraries of vector stencils for design elements of diagrams, charts, maps, pictures, and typography.

The Politics Infographics solution is available to users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v13 and ConceptDraw OFFICE v6 via STORE. ConceptDraw DIAGRAM retails for US$199 per end user license. The new addition to ConceptDraw Solutions is a paid item ($25) for current users of the latest ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v13 app.

