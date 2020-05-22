According to recent research data from Arizton, the true wireless headphones market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18% though 2025. The research group says that highlights of the report include:

° The global true wireless headphones market revenue will grow by 2.7-fold and unit shipments will grow by 2.9-fold by 2025.

° Due to COVID-19, the market is expected to witness a loss of around $760 million in 2020.

° The smart segment will account for more than 70% of the market in value terms share by 2025.

° In North America, noise cancellation segment is likely to add over $1 billion revenue by 2025.

° In 2019, moderately priced accounted for the largest segment and is likely to post an absolute growth of around 230%, adding 24 million units to the market by 2025.

° In Latin America, premium headphones accounted for more than 40% of the market share in 2019.

° Smart segment will add over $340 million to the Middle East and Africa market by 2025, with moderate range as the leading segment in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during forecast period.

