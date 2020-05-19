SCOSCHE Industries has announced their new MagicGrip advanced wireless charging phone mounts. When a Qi-enabled phone is placed against the charging head, MagicGrip senses the Qi coil and automatically closes its motorized arms to securely grip and wirelessly charge the phone. This Auto-Grip technology ensures the best positioning for optimum charging.

Qi-certified by the Wireless Power Consortium, the MagicGrip wirelessly charges at up to 10W and is Fast Charge compatible with Apple, Samsung, and Google Qi-enabled phones. It comes with an 18W USB-C PD car adapter and charging cable. For home or office use, SCOSCHE recommends using its ReVolt QC charger with Qualcomm 3.0 Quick Charge, for your fastest charging experience.

The MagicGrip is designed with a thermal management channel between the charging head and your phone allows heat to escape for cooler, safer, more efficient charging. An ambient light sensing LED light ring indicates charging and the head rotates 360˚, so your phone is viewable in landscape, portrait, or any angle in between.

The MagicGrip is currently available in a choice of three base options:

° The MagicGrip Window/Dash mount has a StickGrip™ suction-cup base that allows you to mount it on any flat surface at home, in the office, or in-vehicle.

° The FreeFlow Vent mount with its articulating swing-arm lets you move your phone away from your vehicle’s vent. The vent mount is available at Apple.com.

° The MagicGrip Dash mount uses automotive grade adhesive to provide a strong hold to a dash, table, desk, counter, or other flat surface.

MagicGrip mounts, priced at US$69.95 each, are available now at Scosche.com and at select retailers. The company will be releasing three additional base mount options for the MagicGrip soon: the Window/Dash Double-Pivot, the Window/Dash telescoping Extendo and the Swing-Arm Dash.

