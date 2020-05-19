Apple has released watchOS 6.2.5, which makes the ECG app and irregular hearth rhythm notifications on an Apple Watch Series 4 available in Saudi Arabia. It also provides new Pride watch faces.

watchOS 6.2.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update and following the instructions. To install the update, the ‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50% battery charge, must be placed on a charger, and in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌ to which it’s paired.

Like this: Like Loading...