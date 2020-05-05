Epson America has introduced the WorkForce ST-C8000 A3 color multifunction Supertank, with enough included ink to print up to 19,500 pages black and 14,800 pages color.

It boasts speeds of up to 25 ISO ppm (black and color)† and offers wide-format prints up to 13″ x 19″ with copy and scan capabilities up to 11″ x 17″. Powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, the ST-C8000 is engineered to deliver high-speed, high-quality color prints with its high-yield ink system and zero-cartridge waste, according to Alan Chen, product manager, Business Imaging, Epson America. The ST-C8000 uses Epson’s pigment-based DURABrite Inks to produce both black-and-white and color prints. According to Chen, additional ST-C8000 features include:

° High-productivity features – automatic two-sided detection, a 4.3-inch color touchscreen for easy setup and navigation and hands-free voice-activated printing;

° Large paper holding capacity – 500-sheet paper capacity with two front trays, plus a rear feed for specialty paper;

° Advanced wireless and networking capabilities – options to easily print from an iPad, iPhone, Android tablet and smartphone;

° Key security features and network access control – is equipped with Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA2) for both wireless and Wi-Fi Direct.

The Epson WorkForce ST-C8000 will be available in June exclusively through authorized BusinessFirstSM resellers. For more information and availability, visit https://epson.com/business-printers. For more information about the BusinessFirst Partner Program, please visit https://epson.com/epson-partners-program.

