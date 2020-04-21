Plugable, a developer of USB devices, has launched the Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Dual Display Docking Station.

Featuring the latest Titan Ridge Thunderbolt chipset, it allows users to connect devices with Thunderbolt 3 interfaces as well as compatible USB-C host devices to up to 2 external 4K DisplayPort displays while also providing 60W of charging. The Plugable TBT3-UDC1 is available now for $179 on Amazon.com with a launch discount of $20 off for a limited time with coupon code TBT3UDC1 (valid until April 28, 11:59PM PT).

With the rise of mobility in the modern workplace, the Plugable TBT3-UDC1 is the perfect solution for connecting your laptop to full desktop setups when necessary. The latest Titan Ridge Thunderbolt chipset removes uncertainty with compatibility, and users can seamlessly plug their devices in to utilize more displays for improved productivity.

With a single 0.8m Thunderbolt 3 cable supporting up to 40Gbps speeds, users can experience uncompressed, high-quality displays using two 4K monitors at 60Hz each when connected to a Thunderbolt 3 host system. When using a USB-C capable host, the TBT3-UDC1 allows for two HD DisplayPort displays at 60Hz each. This is ideal for creatives who need to see detail down to the smallest pixel, power users who need to manage several files simultaneously, and casual users who want a fully immersive entertainment experience.

Included in the Box

1x TBT3-UDC1 Docking Station

1x Thunderbolt 3 40Gbps USB-C Cable (2.6ft/0.8m)

1x Power Adapter (135W 20V/6.75A, UL-60950-1 Certified)

1x Quick Start Guide

Display and USB Data Performance

Thunderbolt 3 Host – 2x Extended Displays up to 4K@60Hz via 2 Streams, Up to USB 3.2 Gen 2 10 Gbps (on Front USB-A & 2x Rear USB-C), Up to USB 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps (on 2x Rear USB-A)

MFDP USB-C Host (Non-Apple) – 2x Extended Displays up to 1080P@60Hz via 2 Streams (MST), USB 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps

MFDP USB-C Host (12” MacBook and iPad Pro): – 2x Extended Displays (Mirrored) up to 4K@30Hz via 1 Streams (SST), USB 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps

