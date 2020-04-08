OpenText has announced a comprehensive cloud update, with the delivery of OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2. This release provides a strengthened information infrastructure, empowering organizations to quickly respond and adapt to a business climate defined by new ways to work, says Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO and CTO.

OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2 offers flexible cloud-deployment options with managed service expertise, new Core SaaS applications and services, developer-centric innovations, and the latest Trading Grid cloud integration platform designed to unlock the value of an organization’s information assets. Barrenechea says these new information management tools help organizations scale, flex and respond to change. This launch provides technology updates designed to adapt by default, helping our customers lead their teams through this crisis and invest for recovery.

Scale, flex, and adapt to a changing market, he adds.

OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) introduces new cloud-native software from OpenText. Designed with a containerized architecture, OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) provides organizations with options to run software anywhere, whether in their data center, through a hybrid deployment, or within their cloud platform of choice. Containerized quarterly updates offer new features and value, and provide customers with the regular, incremental updates and improvements that they have come to expect in the cloud. Release CE can be paired with managed and professional services.

Along with OpenText Cloud Editions, EnCase Endpoint Investigator and Endpoint Forensics now run full-spectrum investigations on Apple devices running the Apple T2 Security Chip. More information about OpenText CE 20.2, OT2 20.2, and Business Network 20.2 is available here.

