Apple has announced that, starting this month, developers can get more details on the final proceeds of your apps and in-app purchases, including the transaction and settlement dates for purchases, as well as the state or province for transactions in the U.S. and Canada.

Simply download the “All Countries or Regions (Detailed)” report in App Store Connect. App Store Connect, formerly known as iTunes Connect, is a suite of web-based tools for managing content sold on iTunes, the iBooks Store, and the various app stores.

